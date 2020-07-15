July 15, 2020

AND THE ANSWER IS NONE. NONE MORE WOKE: Smithsonian’s Anti-White Propaganda. “Did David Duke write this stuff? It’s crazy! If a white man said that black people are lazy, can’t keep to a schedule, have no respect for authority, can’t think straight, are rude, etc. — he would be rightly criticized as racist. But there it is, at the taxpayer-funded National Museum of African American History and Culture. Why? Why do we pay for this racist propaganda? The museum itself looks fantastic, but this is disgusting.”

More at the Washington Examiner: African American History Museum’s website says being on time is a marker of ‘whiteness.’