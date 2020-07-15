July 15, 2020

WELL, IF THE EXPERTS HADN’T BEEN REPEATEDLY DISHONEST AND WRONG, MAYBE THE PUBLIC WOULDN’T HAVE TUNED THEM OUT: Public’s disconnect from COVID-19 reality worries experts. It’s not good that people are acting this way, but it’s not surprising either, and at this point it’s mostly the experts’ own fault. The mask lie alone was deadly to their credibility, and the protest double-standard doubly so.

