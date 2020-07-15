July 15, 2020
SENSIBLE NEW YORKERS NOT ENJOYING LIFE UNDER MAYOR BANE: Black Leaders Call on NYPD to Bring Back Anti-Crime Unit as Shootings Spike.
Earlier: Beyond City Council Chambers and Newsrooms, Americans Still Back the Blue.
