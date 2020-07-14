July 14, 2020

CANCEL CULTURE CLAIMS ANOTHER SCALP: San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Curator Resigns After He Is Accused of Racism for Saying He Would Still Collect Art From White Men.

In a statement announcing his decision to step down, [Gary] Garrels apologized for the harm his words caused, only slightly disputing the absurd charge against him. “I do not believe I have ever said that it is important to collect the art of white men,” he said, according to artnet.com. “I have said that it is important that we do not exclude consideration of the art of white men.”

Suffice it to say that this is not the language of a white supremacist. Those who say otherwise—that Garrels is guilty of racism—have stripped the word of its potency. They have shown once again that the signatories of the recent Harper‘s letter were entirely correct that the progressive drive to purge lofty institutions of racism and sexism has frequently gone astray, in a manner that threatens both free inquiry and common decency. The 1793 Project continues.