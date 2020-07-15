July 15, 2020

COLLUSION: Former Ohio State professor arrested trying to flee to China with stolen laptops, USB drives. “‘Yet again, we are faced with a professor at a U.S. University, who is a member of a Chinese Talent Plan, allegedly and deliberately failing to disclose his relationship with a Chinese university and receipt of funds from the Chinese Government in order to obtain millions of dollars in U.S. grant money designed to benefit the health and well-being of the people of the United States — not to be hijacked to supplement the research goals of the Chinese Communist Party,’ said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers in a statement following the arrest.”