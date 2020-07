ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Lincoln Project Co-Founder Rick Wilson Ambushed Over Bush Support By [Stephen] Colbert’s Cartoon Anchors.

(Yes, that’s an actual headline, as the Matrix’s programming continues to glitch very badly in its simulacrum of 2020 AD.)

Related: The Lincoln Project out-garbages itself, fires Ben Howe over old tweets. “There is no way that taken as a whole, Ben Howe’s Twitter history is more offensive or vitriolic than Rick Wilson’s.”