July 14, 2020
EVERYONE’S TRANSGENDER-AWARENESS WORKSHOP ATTENDANCE IS UP TO DATE, THOUGH: A friend on Facebook writes:
From the Seventh Fleet accidents — which cost sailors’ lives — to the USS Theodore Roosevelt leadership fracas, to the slow-rolling LCS debacle, to the pierside loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard, it could not be more obvious that the United States Navy requires a top to bottom reorganization and reassessment. Yet who will make it so? In an organizational culture where it’s nearly impossible to suffer consequences past O-6, where is the imperative to change? How do you impose reform in the service of warfighting when the top-level strategic orientation is toward money and acquisition?
Someone needs to start cleaning out admirals before their due dates — and imposing an absolute prohibition on their post-service migration to industry, consulting, and lobbying. That would be a good start.
Our most important service now has got to refocus on the only thing that really matters: war at sea.
Yes. President Trump needs to do this, but he’s already faced near-revolt from the admirals. The real problem is that the people running the Navy are themselves members of our execrable ruling class, which always and everywhere rewards posturing for one’s peers over doing one’s job.