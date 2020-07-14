July 14, 2020

EVERYONE’S TRANSGENDER-AWARENESS WORKSHOP ATTENDANCE IS UP TO DATE, THOUGH: A friend on Facebook writes:

From the Seventh Fleet accidents — which cost sailors’ lives — to the USS Theodore Roosevelt leadership fracas, to the slow-rolling LCS debacle, to the pierside loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard, it could not be more obvious that the United States Navy requires a top to bottom reorganization and reassessment. Yet who will make it so? In an organizational culture where it’s nearly impossible to suffer consequences past O-6, where is the imperative to change? How do you impose reform in the service of warfighting when the top-level strategic orientation is toward money and acquisition?

Someone needs to start cleaning out admirals before their due dates — and imposing an absolute prohibition on their post-service migration to industry, consulting, and lobbying. That would be a good start.

Our most important service now has got to refocus on the only thing that really matters: war at sea.