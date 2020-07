YEAH, AND I HEAR TRUMP DRINKS WATER. DO YOU KNOW WHO ELSE DRANK WATER? THAT’S RIGHT, HITLER: Signs A Trump Win Could Lead To Fascism According to WaPo.

… Meanwhile Biden’s team, aka Bernie’s loyalists more or less openly want to dismantle capitalism and have the government control the economy. Because tyranny is freedom, oppression is liberty and…. And I think I might vomit if I go on.