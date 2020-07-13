July 13, 2020

OUTRAGE IS RESERVED FOR THOSE THINGS THAT COMPORT WITH THE CURRENTLY PREFERRED NARRATIVE: Mitch Albom: Anti-Semitic posts — and tepid reactions — should enrage us.

These days, you can lose your job for a tweet. You can lose it for a retweet, or a spouse’s tweet. If your message is considered racist or hateful, it can bring an onslaught of condemnation, followed swiftly by an erasure of your reputation and your career.

So it might seem surprising that after NFL star DeSean Jackson posted several anti-Semitic messages on Instagram last weekend — including a quote he (wrongly) attributed to Adolf Hitler claiming Jews “will extort America” and “have a plan for world domination” — there was no mass outrage from his industry, and no immediate punishment from his team.

In fact, although they labeled the posts “offensive” and “appalling,” it took nearly a week before the Philadelphia Eagles finally announced the consequences for Jackson’s hateful messages: An undisclosed fine.

Think about that. A fine. Meanwhile, despite Jackson repeating the worst form of Jewish stereotyping and citing not only Hitler but Louis Farrakhan, who has called Jews “satanic” and likened them to “termites,” only a handful of athletes (several of them Jewish) and some notable media voices criticized him.