JIM TREACHER: Black Lives Matter Mural at Trump Tower Draws Angry Crowd. “All of this lying, race-baiting, and violence isn’t just random chaos. This lunacy is all part of the Democrats’ plan. If you want to control people, you need to set them against each other. You need to make them afraid to say the wrong thing, and ‘the wrong thing’ can change at any moment, for any reason or no reason at all. If people can get killed for saying all lives matter, they’ll stop saying it.”