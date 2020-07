HMM: Immunity to covid-19 could disappear in months, a new study suggests. “Researchers at King’s College London repeatedly tested 96 patients and health-care workers at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust for antibodies between March and June.”

That’s an awfully small set of patients to study.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Given the major role apparently played by T-cell memory in coronavirus immunity, I’m not sure the antibody tests mean as much as they’re suggesting here.