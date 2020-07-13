«
»

July 13, 2020

NON-CORONAVIRUS MEDICAL DEATHS SOARING: “People who never had the virus may have died from other causes because of the spillover effects of the pandemic, such as delayed medical care, economic hardship or emotional distress.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:43 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.