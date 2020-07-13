July 13, 2020

JAMES LILEKS: Twinkling’s Canceled, Little Star.

At some point the mob will run out of things to cancel. All the low-hanging fruit will have been plucked to make smoothies for the commune. Wrongthink professors, authors, movies, newspaper columnists — easy enough. After that? Well, if you’re really going to root out systematic systemism, everything has to go. This means someone will eventually be tasked with canceling children’s songs, or recasting them for the new era. Pity the person who has to find the problematic problems in “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

It’s not that hard.