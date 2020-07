SEEN ON FACEBOOK: “Faculty members at some universities are being asked to name a next-of-academic-kin, meaning only the person who will finish their *teaching* if they die from covid mid-semester. Who’s your next-of-academic-kin for research? Who’ll finish your next book for you?”

Luckily, my next book is already in page proofs, and my next article is in page proofs, and the one after it is coauthored. So I’m covered for research.