July 12, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Nick Cannon spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories online. TV host references ‘Rothschild’ control and claims that Black people are ‘the true Hebrews:’

Video of TV host and actor Nick Cannon spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and praising virulent antisemite Louis Farrakhan has resurfaced in recent days.

Cannon — who currently hosts “The Masked Singer” on Fox and previously hosted “America’s Got Talent” on NBC — spoke with Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff, on a recent episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the TV host’s YouTube talk show. Cannon appears to have filmed the video last year, and reposted it to his channel a few weeks ago — where it gained renewed attention over the weekend.

Griffin was a member of the hip hop group Public Enemy until the late 1980s, when he was ousted over antisemitic remarks he made in a series of interviews. In the reposted video with Cannon, the TV host praised Griffin for having “the most substance and weight in speaking unapologetically… and you stuck to your guns.”

* * * * * * * *

Cannon later referenced “going as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.” Cannon claimed that when people understand who the real Jewish people are, “it’s never hate speech, you can’t be antisemitic when we are the semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.” He later added that “we are the true Hebrews.”

Cannon also spoke about “giving too much power to the ‘they’ — and then the ‘they’ turns into the Illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds.”

Cannon has praised Farrakhan repeatedly on his YouTube show, saying that “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting… for whatever reason, he’s been demonized.”