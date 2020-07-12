July 12, 2020

ESPN SUSPENDS REPORTER OVER ‘F— YOU’ EMAIL TO JOSH HAWLEY: REPORTS.

ESPN reportedly suspended NBA insider and reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after he sent an email to Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reading, “F— you.”

The Republican senator asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last week if he would allow players to wear jerseys with the message: “Free Hong Kong.” Hawley was criticizing the league after officials announced “pre-approved phrases” would be allowed on the back of jerseys while “censoring support” for law enforcement and criticism of China, according to Fox News.

Wojnarowski responded to Hawley with the two-word email, which Hawley shared on social media. The columnist soon issued an apology for the message.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

The New York Post reported Sunday that ESPN suspended Wojnarowski without pay. Outkick also reported that he was suspended.