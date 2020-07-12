July 12, 2020

AUTHORITIES SEIZE RIFLE FROM COUPLE IN INCIDENT WITH BLM, MEDIA ATTACKS THEM, BUT THEY DO GET SOME SURPRISE HELP:

It’s not clear whether or not the McCloskeys still have any arms to defend themselves, there were reports the pistol Mrs. McCloskey had is with their attorney.

But in a Facebook post, a local gun store, Alien Armory Tactical, put its money where its mouth is and offered the couple a free new AR-15 if they wanted it. The store scolded the police for going along with the warrant.

To the couple that had this warrant served, please come on by our shop and we will gladly rearm you with a brand new ar15 for (FREE) thats right if you see this post contact our page and we will gladly assist you with a replacement for you to protect your private property for FREE! Also we will assist you with some FREE firearms training so if anything were to happen you will be better prepared, we will take you with your brand new ar15 and show you how to be better prepared! Thank you from your friendly neighborhood watch.

Nice move! Hopefully, the couple is able to take advantage of it.