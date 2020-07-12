July 12, 2020

HEY MARXISTS, YOU DON’T HAVE TO TEAR DOWN NATIONAL MONUMENTS:

The Soviets changed the capital city from St. Petersburg to Moscow, and they renamed St. Petersburg Petrograd. They entirely reworked the system of government, killed the royal family, instituted atheism as the official religion and massacred Russian Orthodox priests, and more. They destroyed churches, synagogues, and mosques and unleashed the terror of secret police on the citizens.

Yet the Soviets also took pride in Russia’s history, and restored the great palaces of the Czars.

In fact, the Soviets arguably represent the exact opposite of their modern wannabes wreaking havoc on the streets of America today. The Marxist agitators with antifa and Black Lives Matter propose unserious “reforms” like abolishing the police (which didn’t even work in Seattle’s CHOP antifastan) while destroying national monuments in a lawless abandon, while the Soviets perpetrated devastating oppression on the Russian people while restoring some of the Czar’s magnificent palaces.

Now, I’d gladly take the fringe antifa over an official atheist Marxist tyranny that murders its own people and unleashes a secret police. I only mention this contrast to point out that the Soviets would likely mock their modern wannabes and to illustrate that even the most virulent Marxists don’t have to engage in the disgusting kind of vandalism America is witnessing today.

In fact, it likely undermines their cause.