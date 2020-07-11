«

July 11, 2020

PROTESTS ERUPT AFTER DETROIT COPS FATALLY SHOOT “UNARMED” MAN. POLICE RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING HIM FIRING ON OFFICERS AT POINT-BLANK RANGE.

Flashback: Remember When Civil Rights Groups Wanted Police Bodycams? Look At What They’re Saying Now.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:14 pm
