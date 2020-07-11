July 11, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
PROTESTS ERUPT AFTER DETROIT COPS FATALLY SHOOT “UNARMED” MAN. POLICE RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING HIM FIRING ON OFFICERS AT POINT-BLANK RANGE.
Flashback: Remember When Civil Rights Groups Wanted Police Bodycams? Look At What They’re Saying Now.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.