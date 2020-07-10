July 10, 2020

BREAKING: Warrant Served On St. Louis Couple Who Defended Private Property, Rifle Confiscated, Report Says.

Related: Who is Kimberly Gardner, St. Louis prosecutor investigating gun-toting couple? “Gardner, who was elected in 2016 on a platform of reforming the criminal justice system, was reportedly backed by liberal billionaire George Soros.”

More: “Gardner, one of four Democrats running for St. Louis circuit attorney in the Aug. 2 primary, is taking heat for a new political ad paid for with money from a national super PAC that is at least partly funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.”