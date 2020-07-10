July 10, 2020
FRUITS OF THE POISONOUS LEFTY TREE: Former Fairfax police officer murdered in Wisconsin in alleged hate crime, police say.
Phillip A. Thiessen, 55, was riding his motorcycle in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin when investigators say a man intentionally swerved his truck into the motorcycle because he believed all Harley riders to be “white racists.”
Daniel Navarro, 27, is held on a $1 million bond and is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide – hate crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety – hate crime.
Thiessen was a former Marine and served as a police officer in the City of Fairfax from 1990 until his retirement in 2016, and later worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
It’s unsurprising that so much loud hate from the left leads to crimes of violence against the innocent.