July 10, 2020

FRUITS OF THE POISONOUS LEFTY TREE: Former Fairfax police officer murdered in Wisconsin in alleged hate crime, police say.

Phillip A. Thiessen, 55, was riding his motorcycle in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin when investigators say a man intentionally swerved his truck into the motorcycle because he believed all Harley riders to be “white racists.”

Daniel Navarro, 27, is held on a $1 million bond and is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide – hate crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety – hate crime.

Thiessen was a former Marine and served as a police officer in the City of Fairfax from 1990 until his retirement in 2016, and later worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit.