July 11, 2020

BECAUSE IT’S A BLUE STATE. DUH. Why Isn’t California Criticized Like Florida on Covid-19? “The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. . . . Virtually everything you can say about Texas, Florida and Arizona can also be said about California, starting with the shape of its Covid curve, which climbs gradually until mid-June and then explodes. . . . Another similarity is that the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in California is remarkably low — just more than 6,500 in a state of almost 40 million people. In Arizona, the number of deaths just crossed 2,000. In Florida, 4,009 deaths have been recorded, and in Texas, the number is 2,813. New Jersey has recorded more deaths than all four states combined.”

Think of the press as a psychological warfare operation targeted at normal Americans and you won’t go far wrong.