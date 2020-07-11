July 11, 2020
Sen. Josh Hawley [R-MO] sent a letter to the NBA Commissioner protesting the league’s decision to allow its players to wear woke slogans on their jerseys, but not speak a word of protest on behalf of those persecuted by communist China…Good for him!
* * * * * * * *
A very woke reporter for the very woke ESPN was not so impressed. Adrian Wojnarowski, a top ESPN basketball analyst, responded to Hawley:
Wojnarowski issued a sorry-not-sorry for defending China apology, to which Hawley responded:
To be fair, we’ve long known how Disney, ESPN’s parent company, feels about China, and its motives for defending it:
Earlier: China’s Long Tentacles Extend Deep Into American Media.