July 11, 2020

JOSH HAWLEY VS. THE NBA:

Sen. Josh Hawley [R-MO] sent a letter to the NBA Commissioner protesting the league’s decision to allow its players to wear woke slogans on their jerseys, but not speak a word of protest on behalf of those persecuted by communist China…Good for him!

A very woke reporter for the very woke ESPN was not so impressed. Adrian Wojnarowski, a top ESPN basketball analyst, responded to Hawley: