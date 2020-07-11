July 11, 2020
AND THE ANSWER IS NONE. NONE MORE WOKE: Valentina Sampaio is first transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Earlier:
● Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to Feature 56-Year-Old, Plus Sized, and Bald Finalists.
● Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Embraces #MeToo Era.
● Halima Aden Makes History as the First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Regarding that last item, as America’s Newspaper of Record noted at the time: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features First-Ever Baptist Model In Floor-Length Denim Skirt.