July 11, 2020

AND THE ANSWER IS NONE. NONE MORE WOKE: Valentina Sampaio is first transgender Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Earlier:

● Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to Feature 56-Year-Old, Plus Sized, and Bald Finalists.

● Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Embraces #MeToo Era.

● Halima Aden Makes History as the First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Regarding that last item, as America’s Newspaper of Record noted at the time: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features First-Ever Baptist Model In Floor-Length Denim Skirt.