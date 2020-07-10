July 10, 2020

21ST CENTURY ECONOMICS: Barbados is planning to let people stay and work remotely for a year.

Working from home could be about to get a major upgrade, as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has said her government is considering letting visitors stay and work remotely from the island for a year.

Mottley said lawmakers were looking at introducing the 12-month “Barbados Welcome Stamp,” noting that restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had made short-term travel more difficult because of the testing now required.

“You don’t need to work in Europe, or the U.S. or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back,” she said in a speech last week, according to the Barbados Government Information Service website. She added that it would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are.”