July 9, 2020

ADULT IN THE ROOM: Ford CEO Responds to Employees’ Demands to Stop Making Police Vehicles.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett has a strong response:

“By taking away our Police Interceptors, we would be doing harm to their safety and making it harder for them to do their job. Again, this is why, given our insights, new capabilities and leadership, I believe these unfortunate circumstances present Ford with an even greater opportunity to not only innovate new solutions but also leverage our unique position to support the dialogue and reform needed to create safer communities for all.”

Shorter version: No. We’re not going to stop making police cars. Now get back to work.