July 9, 2020

CITY OF NEW YORK PAINTS ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’ MURAL OUTSIDE TRUMP TOWER:

The list of reasons George Floyd was killed just keeps growing and growing. First it was blamed on a lack of police reform, which seemed reasonable. But it didn’t stop there. Now, lots of things that liberals have always hated are to blame for that man’s death. Confederate monuments, or any other monument to any other dead white guy, up to and including Abraham Lincoln. White actors playing fictional characters who are African-American. TV shows about police officers. The word “master,” as in “master bedroom” or “Mastercard.” All sorts of stuff that has never bothered a normal person is now responsible for a multiracial group of Minnesota cops killing a black guy. Everything except, y’know, the actual killers.

Now we can add another reason to the list: the lack of a #BlackLivesMatter mural outside Trump Tower.

Jonathan Dienst, Melissa Russo and Hilary Weissman, WNBC:

New York City will start painting “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday, picking up a delayed project that President Trump blasted as a “symbol of hate.”