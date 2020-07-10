July 10, 2020

SHOCKINGLY, MOST PEOPLE IN HOSPITALS DON’T HAVE CORONAVIRUS: Stanford expert says 80-85 percent of Texas hospital patients ‘have nothing to do with COVID-19.’

Scott Atlas, former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, said Monday that for people under 70, the death rate from COVID-19 is lower than or equal to the seasonal flu.

“When we see this focus on more cases, it doesn’t really matter how many cases — it only matters who gets the cases. We know that the infection-fatality rate for people under 70 is 0.04 percent — that’s less than or equal to the seasonal flu,” Atlas told Fox News’ “The Story.”

“The cases themselves should not be and were never the focus. It’s only the tragic consequences of the cases. When we look at the cases in every state, the overwhelming majority are younger and healthier people,” he added.

Atlas said the rate at which high-risk people are being affected and whether the death rate from the virus is increasing is what matters.