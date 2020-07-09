July 9, 2020

IT IS A RIDDLE WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY INSIDE AN ENIGMA; BUT PERHAPS THERE IS A KEY: Exhausted cities face another challenge: a surge in violence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and street protests over the police killing of George Floyd, exhausted cities around the nation are facing yet another challenge: a surge in shootings that has left dozens dead, including young children. The spike defies easy explanation, experts say, pointing to the toxic mix of issues facing America in 2020: an unemployment rate not seen in a generation, a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 people, stay-at-home orders, rising anger over police brutality, intense stress, even the weather.

