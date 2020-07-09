«
July 9, 2020

ANGELO CODEVILLA: Scamocracy: How a fraudulent ruling class plundered our most precious inheritance. “Our ruling class transformed America’s regime by instituting a succession of scams, each of which transferred power and wealth to themselves. These scams’ blending into one another compel us to recognize them, individually and jointly, as the kind of governance that Augustine called ‘magnum latrocinium,’ thievery writ large. Thievery of power even more than of money—colloquially, scamocracy.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:58 am
