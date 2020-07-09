July 9, 2020
SPACE FORCE: “The U.S. Space Force Pentagon headquarters will have a leaner staff structure than traditional military service headquarters and some senior staff posts will be assigned to civilians, according to a draft proposal.”
SPACE FORCE: “The U.S. Space Force Pentagon headquarters will have a leaner staff structure than traditional military service headquarters and some senior staff posts will be assigned to civilians, according to a draft proposal.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.