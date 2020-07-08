July 8, 2020

WHY ARE NFL PLAYERS SILENT ON DESEAN JACKSON?

In early June, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints refused to take a knee because he didn’t want to insult the flag. Black NFL players lined up to denounce him.

‘Ignorant,’ said his black teammate Emmanuel Sanders.

‘Drew’s words were extremely painful to hear,’ another black Saint, Malcolm Jenkins said, ‘and I hope he rectifies them with real action.’

‘If you don’t speak about racism, then you’re a part of the problem,’ said A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans.

A month later, in early July, DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles posted on Instagram an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory attributed to the noted sports fan Adolf Hitler. None of Jackson’s NFL peers, black or white, has said a word. Colin Kaepernick, who is usually so vocal about racism, has been uncharacteristically silent. The New York Times, usually so quick to denounce imaginary offenses against the speech-code mania of the day, said nothing at all. The leaders of Black Lives Matter didn’t order their minions to add this outburst of racism to their to-do list either.