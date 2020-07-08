July 8, 2020

SUE ME, SUE YOU BLUES: The Band Lady A (The Artists Formerly Known as Lady Antebellum) Files Lawsuit Against Singer Anita ‘Lady A’ White. “‘Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended,’ the group said in a statement. ‘She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years.’”