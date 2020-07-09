July 9, 2020

«
QUESTIONS YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO ASK: Why is painting over a BLM sign a hate crime but these 5 vicious assaults are not? The Ruling Class has its favorites, and is unwilling to be constrained by fairness or the rule of law.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:05 am
