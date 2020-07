KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Jill Biden Wants to Trash Her Husband’s Dignity to Be Edith Wilson 2.0. “When Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep’s handlers first began letting him do videos from his quarantine basement, Jill was often sitting at his side, grinning like a proud mother whose idiot underachieving kid had just successfully recited the alphabet for the first time. It was, quite frankly, very creepy to watch.”