July 9, 2020

IT WOULD COST A LOT MORE THAN THAT TO GET RID OF ME: University Paid $504,000 to Get Rid of Professor. This is longtime UNC-Wilmington gadfly Mike Adams:

Sartarelli, in a note to the campus, said he had three choices. “1) Have him continue as a faculty member and accept the ongoing disruption to our educational mission, the hurt and anger in the UNCW community, and the damage to the institution. 2) Attempt to terminate him, and face drawn out, very costly litigation, that we might not win, which was the case when Dr. Adams sued UNCW and won a First Amendment retaliation lawsuit in 2014. That legal process lasted 7 years and cost the university roughly $700,000, $615,000 of which was for Dr. Adams’ attorneys’ fees. Losing a similar lawsuit today could cost even more. 3) Negotiate a settlement when, as part of a conversation with me about his conduct and future at UNCW, I learned Dr. Adams was interested in retiring. This approach allows us to resolve the situation quickly, with certainty, and in the most fiscally responsible way. This is the best option for our university and our community.”

The news story I read when it happened made me suspect that they bought him out. If I were him, I’d now hire a forensic accountant and start filing FOIA requests regarding the university’s finances. This buyout doesn’t look big enough to have included a non-disparagement clause . . .