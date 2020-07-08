July 8, 2020
BREAKING: SCOTUS EXPANDS RELIGIOUS-LIBERTY AND MINISTERIAL-EXCEPTION PROTECTIONS IN 7-2 DECISIONS ON LITTLE SISTERS, DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS. “The Supreme Court wanted to end their 2019-20 with a bang — and dropped two Holy Hand Grenades of Antioch this morning. On two 7-2 votes, the court upheld free-exercise claims in religious liberty, the more notable of which came in the long-standing fight by the Little Sisters of the Poor against the HHS contraception mandate. Clarence Thomas wrote the majority decision, while Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.”