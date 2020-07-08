July 8, 2020
IF THIS IS THE STATE OF AMERICAN PUBLIC DISCOURSE TODAY, WE’RE DOOMED: Ami Horowitz tries to have a rational conversation based on facts about Black Lives Matter with D.C. protestors. As Ami warns at the outset, it didn’t go well.
