«
»

July 8, 2020

IF THIS IS THE STATE OF AMERICAN PUBLIC DISCOURSE TODAY, WE’RE DOOMED: Ami Horowitz tries to have a rational conversation based on facts about Black Lives Matter with D.C. protestors. As Ami warns at the outset, it didn’t go well.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:27 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.