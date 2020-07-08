July 8, 2020

PROGRESSIVES READY TO REBEL AGAINST BIDEN IF HE ‘COMPROMISES’ WITH THE GOP: “This is yet another example of the hole that Joe Biden dug for himself during the primary. He’s embraced nearly every far-left fantasy of the progressive movement in an effort to win over Sanders’ supporters and try to build some enthusiasm among those who supported Elizabeth Warren and the rest of the socialist crowd. But now the general election is gearing up and he needs to not only generate some excitement with minority voters, but also win back the persuadable moderates who migrated over to Trump’s camp in 2016.”