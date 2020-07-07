July 7, 2020

THEY SHOULDN’T GET FEDERAL FUNDING FOR THIS PARTISAN POLITICAL OPERATION: Oregon School Districts Say White People Should Vote Democrat To Be Less Racist, May Have Broken the Law. “School districts in Oregon have published a letter with resources entitled, Opportunities for White People in the Fight for Racial Justice. Methods they mention in their easy to follow chart include opposing President Trump, and to vote for and raise money for Democrats and progressive candidates of color. The endorsement of one political party and the opposition to the reelection of any candidate appear to violate state law regarding official communications from a governmental agency and public employees.”