July 8, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Cancel Culture Almost Canceled Itself on Tuesday Then Canceled That Idea. “It’s Christmas in July! We’re going to have conversations and cancel culture is about to be canceled by people on the side of cancel culture! OK, I did feel super awkward about being on the same side as Chomsky — I kind of wanted a Silkwood shower — but, not to worry, the Kumbaya moment didn’t last long. No sooner had the news about the Harpers article begun to get a lot of attention than many of the enlightened co-signatories decided that some of the company were too icky for them to be associated with.”