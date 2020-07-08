July 8, 2020

THIS APPEARS TO BE TRUE FOR MOST OF THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT IN GENERAL: Colin Kaepernick said it himself: His kneeling was meant to disrespect our nation itself. “Ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted an Independence Day message reminding us that he always was a radical leftist, America-hating agitator. His national anthem stunt always was about deliberately dishonoring flag and country. Oh, and NFL superstar Drew Brees merits an apology from all those who criticized his original, thoughtful statement about why he would always stand for the anthem.”