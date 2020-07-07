July 7, 2020

CRAZY WOKE: “It hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap.”

NYC Education Council local meeting is not parody, it’s an example of the sickness sweeping progressives in the age of “White Fragility”

Another speaker, council Vice-President Edward Irizarry, in a fury, accuses Broshi of “cosmetic diversity,” in an extended speech about educational opportunities for black and Latino children, in which he lends his support to Maron and condemns “show boating and white fragility and all this nonsense that doesn’t make a child learn.”

Broshi jumps back in: “I want to apologize to you. I want to acknowledge that calling out the one vote was an example of white privilege and it was an example of trying to silence the legitimacy of your space on this council . . . . There’s work — everyone has work to do and I have work to do. I have 40 plus years of white supremacy I need to undo and that was unfair of me to make that point and I don’t want to silence your voice, and your voice has merit, Edward.”

Thomas Wrocklage, the accused racist, then jumps in to defend himself, and Broshi repeats that his action was “racist behavior” and was and instance of “white people exhibiting their power over people of color.” She continues, “if you won’t even read a book about white fragility . . . I can’t sit here in a working business meeting and educate you.”