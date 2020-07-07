July 7, 2020
CRAZY WOKE: “It hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap.”
NYC Education Council local meeting is not parody, it’s an example of the sickness sweeping progressives in the age of “White Fragility”
* * * * * * * *
Another speaker, council Vice-President Edward Irizarry, in a fury, accuses Broshi of “cosmetic diversity,” in an extended speech about educational opportunities for black and Latino children, in which he lends his support to Maron and condemns “show boating and white fragility and all this nonsense that doesn’t make a child learn.”
Broshi jumps back in: “I want to apologize to you. I want to acknowledge that calling out the one vote was an example of white privilege and it was an example of trying to silence the legitimacy of your space on this council . . . . There’s work — everyone has work to do and I have work to do. I have 40 plus years of white supremacy I need to undo and that was unfair of me to make that point and I don’t want to silence your voice, and your voice has merit, Edward.”
Thomas Wrocklage, the accused racist, then jumps in to defend himself, and Broshi repeats that his action was “racist behavior” and was and instance of “white people exhibiting their power over people of color.” She continues, “if you won’t even read a book about white fragility . . . I can’t sit here in a working business meeting and educate you.”
Further thoughts from Rod Dreher: “This video, which features people (council members) who are Jewish, white Gentile, Latino, East Asian, and South Asian, is an absolute disaster of racialism and ideological policing. If you want to know what post-liberalism looks like in a pluralistic society, there you have it. For all its problems, I can’t see any governing system available to us in our pluralistic, multiracial democracy than classical liberalism. Just drop in on any of the clips I’ve embedded or linked to above, and see what a freaking catastrophe the race-conscience, post-liberal progressives bring about. It is the perfect follow-up to the liberal writer George Packer’s much-discussed piece last fall about how race-conscious progressivism is destroying New York City public schools.”