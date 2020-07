DEMOCRATS ARE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A GIMMICK TO INSULATE THEIR CANDIDATES FROM CRITICISM, BECAUSE THEIR CANDIDATES ARE SO VULNERABLE TO CRITICISM: Whenever you talk about Tammy Duckworth, you must talk about her legs.

It’s terrible that she suffered this injury, and we owe her great respect and empathy, but if she’s going to be the VP candidate, it better not be because we’re not allowed to criticize her ideas and her political intentions.

Well, their talent pool is pretty shallow.