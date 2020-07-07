July 7, 2020

MEDIA FREAK OUT AND DECIDE VANDALISM IS BAD AGAIN AFTER WOMAN PAINTS OVER BLM ‘MURAL:’

They are probably stretching the definition of what a mural is in this case, but nonetheless the media are none too happy that a woman painted over part of the words “Black Lives Matter” in California.

This was revealed via video showing the woman, who the media are breathlessly describing by her race even though they never apply that standard to left-wing vandals.

* * * * * * * *

You know who I haven’t seen the media describe as vandals, nor put any effort into identifying? Those tearing down 100-year-old statues across the country, including those of abolitionists and Founding Fathers. If a guy in a black mask and an anarchy A throws red paint on century-old Washington statute, it’s part of a “peaceful protest” against systematic racism. But let a white woman throw some paint on a two week old BLM screed and it’s suddenly all hands on deck.