July 6, 2020

MOUNT RUSHMORE: Once Iconic, Now Canceled (super-cut video).

Too bad the Democratic Party gave the game away by publishing this tweet, before deleting it:



UPDATE: “MSNBC’s Al Sharpton wondered in 2013 if President Barack Obama deserved a spot alongside Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt, as did MSNBC’s Chris Matthews,” in the above clip. Flash-forward seven years: MSNBC’s Sharpton Condemns Mount Rushmore as ‘Love Letter to White Supremacy.’