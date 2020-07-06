July 6, 2020

INEZ STEPMAN: Post-Coronavirus, What Will Become of Our Schools? Education is in for an overhaul. It won’t all be good. “America’s public system, even before the virus upended schools across the nation, is a dismal failure. Out of the United States’ largest 100 school districts, not a single one lists the name of our country or the word “patriotism” in their mission statements. Big surprise then, that fewer than one in five adults under the age of 45—nearly 90% of whom were ‘educated’ in public schools—can pass the basic citizenship test my parents took in order to become naturalized citizens.”