July 6, 2020
DISNEY SIGNS COLIN KAEPERNICK TO FIRST-LOOK DEAL. Expect programming that Kap has signed off on to begin appearing on Disney-subsidiary ESPN. At Outkick the Coverage, Clay Travis responds:
Only in America can you become fabulously wealthy by ripping the entire country and its institutions to shreds.
This is one of the most transparently dishonest media moves I have ever seen, the attempt to turn Kaepernick into some sort of hero despite the fact that he’s a dishonest fraud. I can’t wait for the hagiography ESPN produces that attempts to make Kaepernick Muhammad Ali.
Now I understand why many of you are angry about ESPN turning their backs on the average sports fan. But to be honest, this is tremendous news for Outkick. ESPN has effectively told at least half of the American sporting audience: “We don’t care about you at all. We’re going to reward a non-athlete with millions of dollars and hours and hours of attention.”
They’ve fulfilled every MSESPN claim I’ve ever made in one fell swoop.
And then some.
Like Comcast putting Al Sharpton on the payroll, this serves as protection money for Disney, which also owns ABC in addition to ESPN. Additionally, regularly broadcasting Kap’s boiling hatred of America might help ensure that China won’t close the Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneylands anytime soon, or block the Marvel and Star Wars movies, which is ultimately what it’s all about for Disney:
