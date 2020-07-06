July 6, 2020

IT’S DEJA BARRY ALL OVER AGAIN:

As Mark Steyn, quoting one of his readers, paraphrased the stump speeches of Biden’s soon-to-be-boss in 2008, “My friends, we live in the greatest nation in the history of the world. I hope you’ll join with me as we try to change it.”

I thought this was so cute, I posted it on the Web at National Review. Whereupon one of those Internetty-type things happened, and three links and a Google search later the line was being attributed not to my correspondent but to Sen. Obama, and a few weeks after that I started getting e-mails from reporters from Florida to Oregon, asking if I could recall at which campaign stop the senator, in fact, uttered these words. And I’d patiently write back and explain that they’re John Gross’ words, and that not even Barack would be dumb enough to say such a thing in public. Yet last week his demand in his victory speech that we “come together to remake this great nation” came awful close. Speaking personally, I don’t want to remake America. I’m an immigrant, and one reason I came here is because most of the rest of the Western world remade itself along the lines Sen. Obama has in mind. This is pretty much the end of the line for me. If he remakes America, there’s nowhere for me to go – although presumably once he’s lowered sea levels around the planet there should be a few new atolls popping up here and there.

What will Biden’s version of “fundamental transformation” look like? Since Biden has signed off on his support for the Green New Deal (so much for his posing as the moderate among the candidates), Bryan Preston wrote after one the Democrats’ presidential debates last year, “If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?”

In other news from the Biden front: Tammy Duckworth is having a moment. The Illinois senator passes the ‘do no harm’ VP test with flying colors.

Well, at least she did until the Independence Day weekend: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) refuses to rule out tearing down statues of George Washington. (Like John Kerry, another military vet who embraced radical chic, Duckworth is forgainst the idea: Wait Until 2020 Tammy Duckworth Hears What 2015 Tammy Duckworth Thought About Mount Rushmore.)