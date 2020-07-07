July 7, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Beware America—Crazy Joe Biden Wants to ‘Transform’ You. “The Democrats’ constant refrain about America needing to be changed is wearisome. It’s also being taught in public schools. The woke youth of today go into adulthood truly believing that the United States is terribly broken and in desperate need of a socialist fix. That’s really the end game for modern Democrats. It wasn’t just a few years ago but the whole party has rushed off of the far-left fringe. They aren’t so much interested in ‘transformation’ as they are ‘undoing’.”